Welcome to round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship. From an open baseball stadium in Anaheim last Saturday, teams have arrived at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis to face an indoor football field layout. Last weekend, riders were surprised that Anaheim featured soft, wet, sticky dirt, which broke down badly by the 450SX main and led many to question their bike setup and preparation. St. Louis, though, is known for perhaps the best dirt in the series, and the track appears to have more flow than Anaheim’s tight layout. Plus, not only will the typical opening-round jitters have subsided a bit for round two, but most riders will tell you getting out of the Southern California industry base helps calm things a bit as well. Last weekend’s race for the win was a good one, but only race winner Justin Barcia and second-place Adam Cianciarulo really looked to be going for it, while everyone else seemed content to just get through the opener in one piece. Round two might offer a wider field of contenders.
And it should, seeing how strong and healthy this year’s field is. We learned a few things from some of the riders during yesterday’s press day:
After Anaheim, Ken Roczen posted on Instagram that his bike was too stiff. He told me he does run his bike stiffer ever since his huge crash at Anaheim 2 in 2017. This is a safety thing so his bike doesn’t go too far down into the stroke and rebound, or catch footpegs in ruts as often. But he did some testing this week and found out his bike is actually now even stiffer than the much heavier Malcolm Stewart! Ken says he did the usual three days of riding this week and still wanted to do his regular motos, so he didn’t completely and totally change the bike, but they did go a bit softer this weekend.
Last week, Justin Hill took tenth. He told me that a tenth last year would have been a good weekend for him, but it’s not acceptable now.
“I feel so much better this year,” said Hill. “Everything. I feel like I can ride the way I’m supposed to ride, and when I do that, I can do 40 laps without getting tired. Last year, it was just little things adding up. Mistakes, or having to work so hard to do the things I wanted to do on the track.”
I got to visit the Kawasaki track last Monday and saw Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo hard at work. Tomac talked of arm pump last weekend, we’ll see if he has a fix for round two.
In the 250 class, Justin Cooper said he sported an ear-to-ear grin all week after taking his first career win last week. He changed nothing on his bike this week, but, in general the 250 riders didn’t struggle with the Anaheim track nearly as much as the 450 guys. Cooper actually felt the track was at its best in the main event! That shows you how much changes between the 250 main event and the 450 main event.
Austin Forkner admitted to me that he was extra nervous last week, not only because it was the opener but also because he had not raced since dropping from the 2019 season with a torn ACL in April.
It’s a constant theme here—riders explaining how much more relaxed they are compared to the opener, and also talking about making progress with bike changes during the week. Will round two look different than round one? We’ll see.