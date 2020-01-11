Welcome to round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship. From an open baseball stadium in Anaheim last Saturday, teams have arrived at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis to face an indoor football field layout. Last weekend, riders were surprised that Anaheim featured soft, wet, sticky dirt, which broke down badly by the 450SX main and led many to question their bike setup and preparation. St. Louis, though, is known for perhaps the best dirt in the series, and the track appears to have more flow than Anaheim’s tight layout. Plus, not only will the typical opening-round jitters have subsided a bit for round two, but most riders will tell you getting out of the Southern California industry base helps calm things a bit as well. Last weekend’s race for the win was a good one, but only race winner Justin Barcia and second-place Adam Cianciarulo really looked to be going for it, while everyone else seemed content to just get through the opener in one piece. Round two might offer a wider field of contenders.

And it should, seeing how strong and healthy this year’s field is. We learned a few things from some of the riders during yesterday’s press day:

After Anaheim, Ken Roczen posted on Instagram that his bike was too stiff. He told me he does run his bike stiffer ever since his huge crash at Anaheim 2 in 2017. This is a safety thing so his bike doesn’t go too far down into the stroke and rebound, or catch footpegs in ruts as often. But he did some testing this week and found out his bike is actually now even stiffer than the much heavier Malcolm Stewart! Ken says he did the usual three days of riding this week and still wanted to do his regular motos, so he didn’t completely and totally change the bike, but they did go a bit softer this weekend.