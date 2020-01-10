Before the start of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, a panel of 75 people ranging from past Supercross Champions and experts in the industry voted on who should be ranked in the Top 10 in both the 450SX Class and 250SX Class. These are the first official results for Supercross Power Rankings. Throughout the season, each Thursday before every race, a new Power Ranking will be released. The panel also ranked the top 6 OEM's as well. This will change depending on the Top 10's for both classes throughout the season. In case you missed it, view the pre-season 2020 Power Rankings.

Week 2 of the 2020 Power Rankings are now out. The biggest point leap is no surprise with the 450SX Anaheim 1 winner Justin Barcia, going from 7th to 3rd. Eli Tomac has dropped from the Top spot by 3 points, now ranking in the 3rd spot going into St. Louis. Adam Cianciarulo has now taken over the 1st spot for the 450SX class. Justin Brayton comes into the Power Rankings for the first time sitting 8th while Dean Wilson drops out of the rankings.

The 250SX class for week 2 is all about the West class after Anaheim 1 leading into St. Louis. Dylan Ferrandis sits at the number 1 spot followed by Justin Cooper in 2nd and Austin Forkner in 3rd.

The OEM's saw a big leap with Yamaha moving up 3 point to the number 1 position, while KTM has moved from the number 1 spot to now 4th. Below is the official Power Rankings for Week 2.

Legend:

- (minus) with number in front means they have moved down spots

+ (plus) with number in front means they have moved up spots

- (dash) with no number in front means they are in the same spot as last Power Rankings

Week two

450SX Class

Dropped From Rankings: Dean Wilson

250SX Class

OEMs