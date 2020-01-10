Racerhead #2

If you’re wondering what happened to the mountain bike racer who was going to make the Anaheim 450SX opener his first attempt at racing motorcycles, the FIM’s John Gallagher stopped him before he ever got out on the racetrack. Bernard Kerr used a loophole in the FIM rules to get a license to race 450SX and was documenting some of his preparations on social media, including riding at Jeremy McGrath’s old track near Temecula, and even getting on the Kawasaki track at one point. The King of Supercross himself said that in the 14 days Bernard was here preparing, “He made huge progress.” The problem for the FIM is that Kerr had zero racetrack experience in motocross, let alone supercross, and no rider is out there by himself—there are at least 21 guys who go off a starting gate alongside you as you’re attempting your first dirt bike race, and it’s at Angel Stadium. And while Kerr was not happy about being told so late in the game that he couldn’t race, I understand and agree with the FIM’s Gallagher. The Anaheim SX is not the place to find out what you might do over a triple in traffic on the first lap, or if you can even blitz through the whoops without landing on your head, then doing it a few dozen more times, all in traffic. This should have never gotten this far down the road in the first place. It would have made a mockery of the SX Futures, the old Ricky Carmichael’s Road to Supercross, and any type of restrictions ever put on who deserves a professional license and who does not. The good news is that Kerr apparently enjoyed his preparation and riding so much that he wants to try it for real in the future, after he’s done some actual motocross races. Like I was with Shaun Palmer, I will be pulling for the guy—he obviously loves moto, and it showed, even in his disappointment with the turn of events last weekend.

And they announced last Friday at the Anaheim 1 press conference (and I missed it for Racerhead) that this year’s Monster Energy Cup will move from Las Vegas to Carson, California. The last event ever in Sam Boyd Stadium will be the 2020 Las Vegas SX in April, then they will begin to demolish it. Feld plans on taking the race back to Vegas in 2021 in the brand-new stadium (which will hopefully be ready for the '21 Vegas SX round in April '21).

Finally, here’s this week’s new Supercross Power Rankings, which are the combined ballots of a bunch of different industry insiders and race-watchers—pretty surprised to see AC9 at the top already!