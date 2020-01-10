When Josh Cartwright graduated from Florida State University in December 2018, his parents gave him two options:

“My parents told me either find a real job with your degree, or go find a team where you can start making some money with motocross.”

Cartwright found an opportunity with Julien Perrier and his team, PR-MX Kawasaki, to race in Canada over the summer and has been wide open since then. He won a four-round arenacross championship in Quebec and then went on to win the 450 Expert class of the 2019 Challenge Quebec Championship as well before racing the last four rounds of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour where he raced against veterans such as Mike Alessi, Colton Facciotti, Matt Goerke, Phil Nicoletti, Cole Thompson, and more.

The team will field a solid lineup of riders for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Cartwright and Cade Clason will race the 450SX championship as Logan Karnow and Mathias Jorgensen race the 250SX West Region and Lorenzo Locurcio and Justin Thompson race the 250SX East Region.

The team semi left for St. Louis on Tuesday and the Memphis, Tennessee, native will head out tomorrow morning for his second 450SX race, this time at his hometown race.

I caught up to Cartwright last night to talk about what life without classes is like, how he came on board with the PR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki team, and the first round of 2020.

Racer X: What have you been up to since we last talked to you?

Josh Cartwright: Since then, I graduated last December in 2018. Since then I’ve just been focusing on motocross. My parents told me either find a real job with your degree, or go find a team where you can start making some money with motocross. After the supercross season that year, I found a good team with Team PR-MX. I did the whole summer series in Canada. Did a lot of different series up there. SXQC, the supercross series up there. Challenge Quebec motocross series. I did a few of the outdoor nationals of the Triple Crown Series. Then after that I just started training for this year’s supercross series. Going 450 for my first year, so rookie year for that. Starting to feel good with a good team this year. Kind of just going with it.

Was it Canada because of them, or them because of Canada? How did you land with that team and get in contact with them?

The owner, Julien Perrier. We’ve been talking for a couple years now, and it just fell into place really well this year. I talked to him in detail and I really liked how he ran his program. He told me, “If you come and ride with me this summer, if you come up here and stay here in the summer I’ll have a race for you every single weekend.” So that’s what I really liked. I told him, I need to start making money at this. He was like, “I’ll find a race every weekend.” Which he did. It kind of just worked out perfect. It was this little arenacross series up there, a little four-round series. I won a championship there. It was in Quebec. And then this little motocross series called Challenge Quebec, which I won the series in that as well. Then after that was done, I went and did the last four outdoor nationals with the Triple Crown Series. I had a couple top fives, had a holeshot my first race. I was kind of getting my feet wet on the 450 and also outdoors because ever since I turned pro in 2015, I’ve never done an outdoor race since then, because I’ve always done school year-round. In the summer I kind of just wanted to focus only on school. I did school during the winter as well with supercross, but once it got to summer, doing motocross and school at the same time is a little more difficult than supercross, just because the outdoors is more brutal. So since then, we just kind linked together. I felt really good with the outdoors. I felt really good on the 450, so I decided to go 450 for the supercross series.