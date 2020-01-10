Round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 11, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from Dome at America's Center beginning at 2:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. CST on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round two beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. CST. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for the opener.
TV | Online Schedule
St. Louis
Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2020 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|26
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|23
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|21
|4
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|19
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|18
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|26
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|23
|3
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|21
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|19
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|18
Racer X supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Other Info
The Dome at America's Center
701 Convention Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63101
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. CST
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. CST
Tickets
Get tickets here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.