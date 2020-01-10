Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Jan 11
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
How to Watch: St. Louis

How to Watch St. Louis

January 10, 2020 11:30am

Round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 11, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from Dome at America's Center beginning at 2:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. CST on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round two beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. CST. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV | Online Schedule

St. Louis

- St. Louis, MO

* all times
QualifyingJanuary 11 - 2:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 11 - 8:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 11 - 8:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2020 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Barcia Monroe, NY26
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL23
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC21
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA19
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM18
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY26
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France23
3Christian Craig Hemet, CA21
4Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA19
5Austin Forkner Richards, MO18
Full Standings

Racer X supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

Race Center

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

Other Info

The Dome at America's Center
701 Convention Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63101

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. CST
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. CST

Tickets

Get tickets here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

