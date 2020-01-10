Adam Cianciarulo raced to an excellent runner-up finish. How did you see the rookie’s race?

Adam Cianciarulo. What can you say about that kid? You know, he’s really blossomed. I’d say from halfway through the supercross series last year up to now, he has turned the corner, in my opinion. Where we all thought Adam was going to be in his career four years ago, he is finally there now. It all came together. He knows what it is like to win again. I said it before and I’m going to go on the record now: Adam is in a good position to where five to six races into this series, everybody is going to have their hands full. I think he’ll be a real threat for this championship. Now, in my opinion, I feel like he’s gone back to that feeling of what it is like to win and when he was so successful as an amateur. When Adam made his transition from amateur racing to professional racing, he did pretty good early on until he got injured. That’s stuff you can’t teach. I’m glad to see how well he did. It was like he was a veteran. He was in the mix. He was in the lead. He wasn’t in the lead. He had Justin Barcia behind him, and he knows that Barcia is an aggressive rider. He never wavered. He stuck to his plan. He didn’t get caught up in the hype and first race jitters of his rookie race. Very, very impressive and I look forward to watching him again. Another thing that really helps Adam is that he gets great starts. It’s sounds cliché to say this, but the starts are really important because these guys are so close on speed.

The word was that reigning champion Cooper Webb was quite sick at A1. Whatever the truth of the matter was, he was rock solid to slot-in at third.

A lot of people gave me shit last year about Cooper Webb and the bandwagon, but I called it before the season started. I said, “This guy, with a little nip and tuck action and some trimming around the hedges, if he gets on the right team with the right training program and gets buckled, he’ll be great. He’s a multi-time 250 champion and the guy knows how to win championships. He has really good race craft, so watch out.” Come to find out last Saturday in timed qualifying practice Cooper was P15 and way off. People were thinking, “Holy crap, what’s going on with this guy?” Come to find out the dude was battling the flu and strep throat. He kept it to himself, like champions do, and you know them well, Eric. Cooper put himself in good position in the heat race. He qualified well. He got third place and that gave him a good start selection for the main event. He got a decent start in the main event and, honestly, he just kind of rode in that fourth-to-sixth-place zone and was at the front end of that pack and then towards the end, he found himself on the podium. That’s what champions do. On bad days is sometimes when they do their very best. For some riders, they would have taken that circumstance and got tenth or 12th. Multi-time champions take those situations and instead of getting tenth or 11th, they turn them into tenths and podiums. I think if he’s able to defend his championship, I think A1 is going to be one of those moments where Cooper Webb says, “Crap, man, this is what kind of put it over the top for me.”