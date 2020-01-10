With Anaheim 1 now in the rear view mirror and the series heading to St. Louis, many storylines will have a new chapter in this coming weekend of racing. The 450SX class was full of surprises at the opener, but a different stadium and soil type can quickly flip the script.

This week for 3 on 3, Kris Keefer, Jason Thomas, and Ryan Sipes discuss what they saw at A1 and what they expect to see as the series heads 2,000 miles East this weekend.

1. Who impressed you at Anaheim?

Kris Keefer: As good as Justin Barcia was, I had a feeling he was going to be good because I kind of had an inside line on how he’s been feeling. The most impressive ride of the night goes to Cooper Webb for his sheer mental toughness to get on the podium when he couldn't get out of his own way in practice. I said this on our Racer X Supercross Preview Show, that Cooper is the most mentally sound rider on the track so why are we not talking about a repeat more? It’s crazy to me! To feel like crap and not only hang in there physically, but mentally as well, is so hard to do. Yes, even for Eli Tomac! Hell, I don’t even want to walk to the kitchen to get coffee when I am sick, let alone ride a dirt bike.

Jason Tomas: There are always many who underperform, some who satisfy expectation and those few that really impress. The one rider I was impressed by might surprise, though. After all, he was the 2019 champ. That’s right, Cooper Webb, folks! Listen, I know he was the champ and the easy question is, “how can he have overperformed and gotten third place?” I get it. My answer to that is that I didn’t expect him to finish on the podium. He didn’t look good all day and further, was very sick on the worst day of the year to be sick. With those things in mind, I assumed he would be in survival mode, looking for a top ten finish and better days ahead. When that looked to be the best case scenario, Webb stepped up and delivered a podium finish anyway. He delivered when things looked to be stacked against him. Respect.

Ryan Sipes: Three people impressed me. Adam Cianciarulo is the obvious one. The kid rode like a man. He was probably the fastest guy all day and when the pressure was on, he was pretty solid. He made mistakes, yes, but I think on a track that gnarly everyone was making mistakes. Great ride, rookie.



Barcia rode awesome as well. His win last year was kind of fluky right? It was muddy, some guys didn’t get great starts, etc. This year he earned it fair and square. He and AC were pretty similar in speed and seemed to be just tracking each other at the beginning. He had the one big mistake, but kept his composure and stayed close enough to capitalize when Adam almost killed himself on the 3-3.



Hopefully the Blu Cru doesn’t hate me for this, but the third person (or people) who impressed me is whoever is in charge of Barcia’s bike this year. Ever since he has been on a Yamaha, it has been scary to watch him ride. Yeah, he’s Bam Bam, yeah, he gets a little loose, but even when he won those races a few years ago, I almost felt bad for him with how bad his bike looked. You could see that it just did not work right. At Anaheim it looked great. He was getting through the whoops good and looked comfortable in the turns. Kudos to the guys at Factory Yamaha. They might finally have this bike figured out.