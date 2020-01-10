Eli’s Starts

Several things contributed to Eli Tomac having an off night at Anaheim 1, but it all begins with the start. Tomac crossed the line at the end of lap one in 11th place last week and that was after a few quick passes on the first lap. He talked in the pre-season press conference about working on his craft when it comes to starts this year, even saying he was practicing one-foot-up starts. With all this practice comes potentially more pressure on the starts. When Eli had nothing to lose in 2018, he was quite good off the gate. One round is too small of a sample size to suggest Tomac won’t have his starts figured out this year, but he’ll need a better one in the main event this weekend to get going in the right direction. -Brauer

Settling In

One round down, 16 to go. There’s always more chaos in the first couple rounds before the true championship contenders shine through with a steadier approach to every weekend. Now that the jitters of the season getting underway are behind them, who will begin to take those steps into finding consistent momentum and confidence? Round two last year was as much of a toss up as the opener with Blake Baggett taking the win before having a roller-coaster string of results in the next five races. That could happen again this weekend, but we also could see a more outlined view of what the rest of the series will be like than we did at Anaheim as well. -Brauer