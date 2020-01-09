1980

Team Yamaha went into the 1980 AMA Supercross Championship full of uncertainty. Bob Hannah had won the last three AMA Supercross titles in a row and would have been the overwhelming favorite for 1980 had he not broken his leg in a water-skiing accident. The team did have Broc Glover, but at that point the future AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and all-time legend was still considered something of a 125cc specialist, as he had little SX experience to that point in his young career. Yamaha had hired the veteran Marty Tripes to the team, which was ironic since Tripes was the one driving the boat that Hannah was skiing behind when he broke his leg. And they also had Mike "Too Tall" Bell, who at 6'3" was much taller than most of his competitors. Turns out Bell was ready to step into the very big boots Hannah had left to fill, and he led a Yamaha sweep of the first night of the Seattle doubleheader, with Glover and Tripes in tow, then added a follow-up win on the second night of racing.

Bell would go on to win the 1980 AMA Supercross title, giving Yamaha four in a row. But then that was it for a very long time for Yamaha. By the time they won the SX title again, in 1998, the color of the Yamaha brand in the U.S. would have undergone two wholesale changes, going from yellow in 1980 to white and then to the blue of today (though it does seem to be getting as much black as it does blue in 2020).