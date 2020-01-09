The second edition of Staging Area for 2020 is here! After some feedback, good and bad, we are making a few adjustments to this week’s installment. Instead of just fantasy coverage (thanks Weege), we are going to incorporate a few of the classic segments and then include a bit of fantasy advice along the way. I am a man of the people and I would love for all 14 of you that read this column to feel their voices heard. So, without further ado, let’s get hyped for St. Louis.

St. Louis’ layout has a lot going on. I am happy to see the series rocket out of the chute with technical track designs. The key variable I am curious about is the soil. The dirt in St. Louis is notoriously awesome but then again, we don’t typically race there this early in the series. Hopefully the dirt is exactly like we expect, giving great traction to the riders.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start is a long one, stretching nearly the length of the track. The first turn is a long, 180-degree left hander. Staging Area veterans will know that I love this style of first turn and feel it’s the safest variation offered. The first rhythm section consists of nine jumps and we all know what that means: who will bust out the 3-3-3? The first three could be the toughest, jumping from a smaller three-foot take off and clearing a five-foot landing. That all depends on how the first take off is shaped, too. These rhythm sections live and die with the height, steepness, and distance between each obstacle. If they are built “correctly,” riders will be able to pull off big combinations like 3-3-3. If not, they will have to get creative as to what’s the next best option.

A long sweeping left leads into the finish line section which should be pretty basic. A slow jump over tabletop rolls directly into the finish line jump and immediately into a sharp left hand corner. This corner could present two options; staying tight to the inside and doubling out of the next corner, or going outside to slingshot for a potential triple. In either scenario, riders will land as they enter the over/under section. My best guess would be to rail the outside and keep their momentum up but this also depends on how far the inside barrier is located from the berm. The further distance from inside to outside, the more viable the inside line becomes. Riders are always looking to “shorten” the track but it’s a compromise on momentum, too. If the inside line creates a much shorter distance, riders will utilize the inside, especially on a high traction track like St. Louis.