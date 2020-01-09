Results Archive
Read Now: Expanding Support at Honda, Ryan Dungey, Travis Pastrana, Australian Moto & More!

January 9, 2020 2:05pm

The March 2020 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon.

Inside the March issue of Racer X magazine

  • Honda is expanding its support—technical, material, and more—to anyone who races one of their bikes.
  • Jason Weigandt hit up supercrosses in Australia and New Zealand to watch U.S. rivals relax and have a good time together.
  • Brand ambassadors are all over the sport now, but these retired legends don’t always wind up with the brands that helped make them great.
  • The Mini O’s in November act as a bridge between racing seasons past and future.

All these features and much more inside the March issue.

On the heels of his AUS-X Open win and his fourth Australian Supercross Championship, Justin Brayton enters the 2020 season as a full factory rider for the Honda HRC factory team. With high hopes for the new season, he's landed on Page One of our March issue.
On the heels of his AUS-X Open win and his fourth Australian Supercross Championship, Justin Brayton enters the 2020 season as a full factory rider for the Honda HRC factory team. With high hopes for the new season, he’s landed on Page One of our March issue. Simon Cudby

You Meet The Nicest People on a Honda

You Meet The Nicest People on a Honda

You don’t invest millions of dollars and hire riders like Ken Roczen or Justin Brayton if you’re not in it to win it, as Honda HRC is for supercross in 2020. But the brand is also going big on a second objective: helping anyone competing aboard a Honda.

Good Days, Mates

Good Days, Mates

Supercross in Australia and New Zealand: halfway around the world to have fun with the same old friends.

Brand New Roles

Brand New Roles

If you’re a retired SX/MX superstar, one of the teams you raced for (or even against) might still have a job for you.

Setting The Table

Setting The Table

The THOR Mini O’s, a Thanksgiving-week motocross tradition, annually serve as the last big race of one racing season and the first major test of the next.

