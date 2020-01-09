Racer X Films: 2019 Honda CRF250R Garage Build
Build by Jay Clark
Words by David Pingree
Photos/Video by Simon Cudby
We set Race Tech free on our Honda CRF250R to build us an engine worthy of a vet race machine or a pro practice bike.
Parts List:
Cylinder Works
3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit
www.cylinder-works.com
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Vortex X-10 ECU and Mapping, Head Porting
www.racetech.com
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
www.supersproxusa.com
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com
Hinson Clutch Components
Fiber Spring Kit and Outer Cover
www.hinsonracing.com
FMF Racing
Full Ti Powerbomb Headers with RCT 4.1 Mufflers
www.fmfracing.com
Renthal
604 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips
www.renthal.com
Dunlop
MX33 Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Works Connection
Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Elite Clutch Perch, Master Cylinder Guard, Holeshot Device
www.worksconnection.com
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds
www.decalmx.com
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap
www.ufoplasticusa.com
TM Designworks
Rear Chain Block
www.tmdesignworks.com
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com
Acerbis
Skid Plate
www.acerbisusa.com
Tusk
Oversized Front and Standard Rear Rotor, Complete Wheel Set, Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts
www.tuskoffroad.com
Motion Pro
Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube
www.motionpro.com
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com
VP Racing Fuels
T4 or U4.4 Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.