Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Jan 11
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2019 Honda CRF250R Garage Build

January 9, 2020 9:45am | by:

Build by Jay Clark

Words by David Pingree

 Photos/Video by Simon Cudby

We set Race Tech free on our Honda CRF250R to build us an engine worthy of a vet race machine or a pro practice bike.

Parts List:

 

Cylinder Works

3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit
www.cylinder-works.com

Race Tech 

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Vortex X-10 ECU and Mapping, Head Porting
www.racetech.com

Supersprox            

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
www.supersproxusa.com 

Uni Filter 

Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com  

Hinson Clutch Components

Fiber Spring Kit and Outer Cover
www.hinsonracing.com

FMF Racing 

Full Ti Powerbomb Headers with RCT 4.1 Mufflers
www.fmfracing.com     

Renthal   

604 Fat Bars, Tacky Grips
www.renthal.com

Dunlop 

MX33 Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection    

Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Elite Clutch Perch, Master Cylinder Guard, Holeshot Device
www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works  

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds
www.decalmx.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap
www.ufoplasticusa.com

TM Designworks    

Rear Chain Block
www.tmdesignworks.com

MotoSeat   

Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com

Acerbis

Skid Plate
www.acerbisusa.com

Tusk 

Oversized Front and Standard Rear Rotor, Complete Wheel Set, Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts
www.tuskoffroad.com

Motion Pro 

Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube
www.motionpro.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 or U4.4 Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com

  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0001 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0003 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0004 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0005 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0006 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0007 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0008 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0009 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0010 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0011 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0012 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0013 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0014 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0015 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0016 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0017 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0018 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0019 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0020 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0021 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0022 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0023 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0024 Simon Cudby
  • 2019CRF270R-Cudby-0025 Simon Cudby

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

Read Now
February 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now