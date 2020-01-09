Racer X and Evil Coffee Collaboration
For a limited time you can subscribe to Racer X magazine and receive 12 issues plus a little pep in your step with a free bag of Racer X Deadline Blend Evil Coffee. This blend is smooth and controlled with a touch of flair. The single origin Costa Rican Blend with hints of caramelized sugars and coffee cherry gets you warmed up and moving around the track while leaving a little extra flavor in the reserve tank for that crowd-pleasing transfer. Don’t miss out, subscribe or renew your subscription today to take advantage of this offer at racerxonline.com/subscribe.
About Evil Coffee
Evil Coffee simply tastes better. Evil’s single origin coffee is craft roasted weekly in Central Ohio and keeping your taste buds continually basking in a hot tub of ultra-flavorful bean-water is as simple as joining the Evil Coffee Club to be rewarded monthly. Always enjoy premium coffee. Good vibes only.
More info at www.evilcoffeecompany.com