450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Anstie will miss large part of the season after undergoing surgery to repair an aggravated ankle injury.

Adam Enticknap – WRIST | OUT

Comment: The HEP Motorsports Suzuki team announced on Instagram last night that Enticknap will miss the second round due to tendon damage suffered in his right wrist. The team said Enticknap will be in attendance at this weekend’s race for various media activities and they expect him to return to racing at the third round in Anaheim.

Henry Miller – SCAPULA, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Miller crashed while racing in Australia, breaking his scapula “pretty bad” and bruising a lung. Currently we do not have a timetable on his return.

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin is out for supercross in 2020 due to a knee injury. He’s had surgery and is working toward getting his knee ready to race as soon as possible.