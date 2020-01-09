Deals of the Week: January 9, 2020

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates* that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!
This week, MotoSport.com brings you the 2019 Fly Kinetic gear set, the 2019 Troy Lee Designs SE Air Pant/Jersey combo, and the Oakley Front Line MX Prizm Goggles with the Prizm Lens. Read more about each product below and click the links to order today!
Fly Racing 2019 Kinetic Combo - Shield - $115.00 - 37% off
FLY Racing's Kinetic line blends form and function like no other racewear. Ultra-durable construction combined with innovative features has earned the Kinetic line its workhorse reputation for reliability and classic racewear comfort. From pro racers to weekend riders, Kinetic racewear over-delivers every time.
The MotoSport.com Fly Racing Kinetic Combo - Shield includes ONE each of the following:
Fly Racing Kinetic Jersey - Shield
Fly Racing Kinetic Pants - Shield
Fly Racing Kinetic Gloves - Shield
Troy Lee Designs 2018 SE Air Pant/Jersey Combo - Metric LE - $120.00 - 52% off
It's hot out there. You need to stay cool to perform at your best. The SE Air Gear is designed to allow optimum air flow and pull heat away from your body, cooling you to the core when it matters most.
The crown jewel of the TLD gear line, the SE Air gear was developed to provide riders with an extraordinary balance between lightweight feel and bulletproof strength. State-of-the-art, technologically advanced materials provide maximum durability, ventilation and unprecedented fit. SE Air gear is the embodiment of the very best research, development and ingenuity that TLD has to offer.
The MotoSport.com Troy Lee Designs SE Air Pant/Jersey Combo - Metric LE includes ONE each of the following:
Troy Lee Designs SE Air Jersey - Metric LE
Troy Lee Designs SE Air Pants - Metric LE
Oakley Front Line MX Goggles With Prizm Lens - Up to 60% off
Front Line MX is the latest addition to Oakley's High Impact line of goggles. With a large to medium sized fit, Front Line MX is optimized for a wide variety of faces and is engineered to fit perfectly with most helmets. Designed with Oakley's Ridgelock Technology, changing lenses is quick and easy while still allowing for a complete lens seal to prevent harsh conditions from penetrating into your goggle. Discreet frame notches at temples provide compatibility with most prescription eyewear.
Click here to order. Note: This applies to certain goggle colorways on sale. Check the website for specifics.
*Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.