Deals of the Week: January 9, 2020

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates* that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the 2019 Fly Kinetic gear set, the 2019 Troy Lee Designs SE Air Pant/Jersey combo, and the Oakley Front Line MX Prizm Goggles with the Prizm Lens. Read more about each product below and click the links to order today!

Fly Racing 2019 Kinetic Combo - Shield - $115.00 - 37% off