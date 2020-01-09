Bowers, Starling, Breece to Miss St. Louis SX to Finish German SX Championship

Several Americans are expected to take part in the final round of the ADAC SX Cup this weekend in Dortmund instead of racing Round 2 of Monster Energy Supercross in St. Louis. Headlined by Ryan Breece, Justin Starling, Tyler Bowers, and Nick Schmidt, the ADAC Supercross Dortmund is a three-day event that has consistently drawn American riders over for years. With the final round of the German Supercross Series often falling in January, it’s not unusual to see riders skipping a round in the U.S. to hop the pond.

Along with the four riders mentioned who were at Anaheim 1 last weekend, Ben LaMay and Mike Alessi will join them competing in the SX1 class. The SX2 class is also expected to feature Americans Dare DeMartile, Kevin Moranz, Lance Kobusch, and Joey Crown. Crown will be looking to build off his Prince of Geneva victory in December before heading back to the USA to compete in the 250SX East Region Championship.