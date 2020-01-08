Trail Jesters KTM Announces 2020 Racing Team

Copake Lake, N.Y.—Trail Jesters KTM Racing is pleased to introduce our five rider 2020 roster of professional and amateur athletes that will compete at the regional, national and international level. Our primary series is GNCC where we field three XC2 250 Pro, one WXC and one 150A rider. We will also contend the Full Gas Sprint Enduro series in Pro2 class and compete in select New England regional events.

Jesse Ansley is the reigning two time GNCC XC3 125 Pro/Am champion and a multi time national champion at many levels of amateur and youth racing. For 2020 Jesse will ride a KTM 250 XC-F in the GNCC XC2 250 Pro class and Full Gas Sprint Enduro Pro2 class. @jesseansley_

Johnny Girroir is a five time New England JDay Offload champion. For 2020 Johnny will ride a KTM 250 XC-F in the GNCC XC2 250 Pro class and Full Gas Sprint Enduro Pro2 class. @jg69rippa

Simon Johnson is the reigning GNCC National Amateur Rider of the Year and 250A Class Champion. For 2020 Simon will ride a KTM 250 XC-F in the GNCC XC2 250 Pro class. @simon_j118

Taylor Johnston is a multi-time New England Women’s champion in NETRA Hare Scrambles and JDay Offload Sprint Enduro. Taylor is the reigning two time “Tough like RORR” Women’s Champion. For 2020 Taylor will ride a KTM 250 XC-F in the GNCC WXC class. @tay.johnston106

Brayden Nolette is a multi-time NETRA and ECEA Youth champion. Brayden finished 2019 as 2nd GNCC Youth Overall in his first year racing at the national level. For 2020 Brayden will ride a KTM 125 SX in the GNCC 150A class. @braydennolette102

“I’m very pleased to see the Trail Jesters KTM Racing rider line up for 2020”, said Antti Kallonen, Manager of KTM Off-road Racing. “I applaud their development of young talent and will continue to look to the team to produce offroad champions for the KTM brand.”