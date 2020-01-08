Yeah…ANAHEIM 1!!!! The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicked off this past weekend at the usual spot, that place with the giant “A” in the parking lot in Southern California. What a time for the series, the kickoff of racing, everyone is healthy, everyone feels great on the bike, and they’ve never been better right?

By 11:30 p.m. Saturday night though, that's all changed. The bikes need a ton of work, the training programs weren’t set up right, and hey, it’s just one race out of 17, we’ll be better next week!

Okay, let’s get going on what I saw at A1…the good, the bad and the ugly.

First, the track—I liked it but it was brutal. For an Anaheim 1, it was pretty tricky and the rain in SoCal made the dirt soft and broken down in no time. Many riders looked to be struggling trying to keep the bike straight, never mind clear the jumps. A1 has been pretty tame over the years and I get it. The promoters/track crew want to ease people into this thing before getting gnarly, but this year there were big whoops (in practice) and a couple of big rhythms that not everyone could do. That’s all I want to see, something that the very elite guys can bust out now and then that others can’t. That’s what excites me about supercross. We had a 3-3 section before the first set of whoops that was exactly that. Good stuff!

Let’s take a look at the results shall we?