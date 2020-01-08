MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, an AMA National Championship, concluded, October 27 and 28, with the AMSOIL Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Since 2010, this event has been deemed a “pink race” in honor of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with several partners participating to raise money for the cause.

This year GNCC and its partners raised $5,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness at the Ironman GNCC. The proceeds raised will be donated to the Faith Alliance Fund at the Montgomery County Community Foundation (MCFC). The fund provides support to the Montgomery County Free Clinic, which offers free mammogram examinations, wigs, transportation and guidance to those affected across the Crawfordsville and Montgomery County region. The local community is full of moto-crazed enthusiasts that support Ironman Raceway, which has been a favorite stop for the GNCC circuit for the past 24 years.

Yamaha celebrated a successful 2019 season in the GNCC Series as Walker Fowler, Traci Pickens and 23 other racers officially claimed their championships while an additional 34 topped their classes in Indiana at the season finale. Donations were made by Yamaha per National Championship and race wins at the Ironman GNCC. With 25 National Championships and 34 race-day wins being captured in Indiana, $2,950 was donated by Yamaha to support local breast cancer care in Montgomery County.