Just short of 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Orange County, California, my phone rang. I recognized the number.

“Hey Eric,” announced the caller. “It’s Justin Barcia. I’m a little bit out and about today and wanted to give you a call back,” furthered the winner of Saturday evening’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross opening night round at sold-out Angel Stadium. “Today is my recovery day, so I did a bicycle ride and got some yogurt and a massage. Now I’m just heading down to Troy Lee’s place to do a little ride and a photo shoot down there. It’s a nice Monday for me. I’m just recovering the body and taking care of myself and eating and drinking a lot and just regrouping. “I figured I’d call you while I was driving through some Los Angeles traffic.”

Barcia was certainly something of an underdog pick to win the main event in Southern California on Saturday, but that’s exactly what the 12-year veteran went out and did. A winner at this same Major League Baseball stadium a year ago, the native New Yorker struggled throughout the rest of the series to place 13th. Not exactly Earth shattering, but… To many race insiders and veterans, however, there was something special about Barcia’s latest win. On his Monster Energy Yamaha YZ450F, Barcia looked like a cool and calm veteran who, despite some setbacks throughout the night program, kept his cool and came away with a huge victory.

Racer X: Hey Justin. Sorry to be such a pain in the ass in stalking you down on your one day off…

Justin Barcia: [Laughs] It’s alright!

The sold-out crowd inside that baseball stadium the other night sure as hell roared its approval when you met the checkered flag. Could you feel the overall vibe of the place when you took your helmet off?

Oh yeah. Absolutely. It was unreal.