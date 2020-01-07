Michael Mosiman was putting in a solid start to the new year until a crash in his heat race resulted in a trip to the last chance qualifier. When the gate dropped, Mosiman got out front safely before taking the checkered flag. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider managed a fifth-place finish in the main event that became a fourth when Austin Forkner was docked two-positions. This fourth-place finish tied his best result from 2019, but you wouldn’t think that if you simply read this interview below—which he then turns around and becomes the interviewer, not the interviewee.

Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports’ Jacob Hayes was coming off a shoulder injury that he suffered during the Australian Supercross Championship in November. With a limited amount of time on the bike, Hayes returned to the starting gate for his second year of AMA Supercross, where he finished 11th in the main event.

Our Aaron Hansel caught up to the Husqvarna riders following the night show.

Michael Mosiman | Fourth in 250SX West

Note: This interview was conducted immediately after the race and before the ruling on Forkner’s penalty.

Michael Mosiman: It was a rough night. A guy crashed in front of me in the heat and I ran into him. Another guy crashed into me, then I had another crash. It was a rough go. Starting out going to the LCQ is not cool. I just want to be better this year, a lot better. I want to be competitive.

Racer X: Well, you did crush the LCQ.

Michael Mosiman: But I don’t even think I rode well in the LCQ. I was making mistakes and didn’t really have anything going for me in the whoops. It wasn’t pretty. But, I learned. The track demanded patience, and when I got to the main I was really confident in my starts, ripped one from the outside, and was in the mix. We were battling pretty good there at the start, made a few moves, and I was fourth or fifth. [Dylan] Ferrandis got by me and I tried to latch onto him. I’m so much better than how I rode tonight. I know the track was making everyone make a lot of mistakes, so that’s a little comforting, but I still wasn’t proud of how I rode. To get out of here with a fifth is nice, it’s solid, and who knows what will happen with the whole [Austin] Forkner thing, so it could be a fourth. That’s solid points the first round and we’re still in this thing.

You’re being pretty hard on yourself. Listening to you describe your night, if I hadn’t seen your race, I would be imagining it much, much worse than what it was.

Like, “Oh my gosh this guy is a super squirrel!”