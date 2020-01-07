We’re once again firing off questions at long-time pro Jason Thomas for some opinions on the season opener of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

This track seemed tougher than in years past. Thoughts on the build?

I am not a big fan of building an easy A1 track on purpose. There has been a tendency to dumb down the A1 layout in hopes of keeping people safe and getting people acclimated to the new season. The reality is that these riders have been burned a few thousand laps between September and January. They are finely tuned and ready to rip. Building an easy racetrack only hurts the final product and is a disservice to the skill level that these riders possess. Injuries happen, unfortunately. Easy tracks increase speed which is just as dangerous as slower, more technical sections. The toughest part of this year’s A1 track was the dirt being soft and breaking down, not the jumps or technical aspects.

Eli Tomac wasn't moving forward much in the main and he said it was due to arm pump. Is this something related to the tough track build that several riders struggled with or is it related to something Tomac did during the week before the race?

In my opinion, his arm pump was all mental. Eli has shown a tendency to struggle mentally at times. He lets the moment get the best of him at inopportune times, leading to the weird races we have seen from him. Go back to New Jersey 2017, Unadilla 2018, A1 2018, Arlington 2018, etc. There have been many races in his career that are nothing less than head scratching. It’s happened often enough now that it seems to just be a part of Eli’s makeup. He has been able to overcome it and win three straight Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Championships but in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, he is going to need to come to grips with it.

We heard both Zach Osborne and Cooper Webb were under the weather Saturday. Webb managed a podium finish while Osborne had a crash, LCQ trip, and a not so great result to start to his year. After this weekend, is there any panic? And what does Osborne have to do from now until Saturday in order to get healthy again—what is that process like during the week compared to a normal race week?

Osborne had a day he would probably rather forget. I spoke with him on track walk and he definitely wasn’t on the up and up. The illness was weighing on him heavily and seemed to send him on a downward spiral before he even hit the track. My advice would be to just forget A1 happened. Convince yourself that St. Louis is actually the opener and hit the proverbial reset button.

The variable there is if he can actually get back to 100 percent healthy this week. Going into round two still suffering would be a tough pill to swallow.