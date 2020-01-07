Malcolm Stewart | Ninth in 450SX

Malcolm Stewart: The heat race was going good, and then Eli [Tomac] and I got into it and I went down. That was kind of all she wrote. At least I still qualified, that was good. In the main event I had a terrible start. I felt like I was like 19th. I was like, “Well, looks like we’re gonna have to shoot for top ten in this one!” Midway through the race I was kind of in a dead spot, but then all of a sudden, I just started going and clicking off laps. I made a few passes and next thing you know I was sitting in like ninth. I caught up to Justin Brayton, but I have to give him credit. He looked back and realized it and with two minutes to go he white knuckled it. I was like, “Why you doin’ me like that JB?” [Laughs] But for me I’m taking everything slow and trying to get some good results. I felt like if I would have gotten a good start there’s no doubt I should have been top five. But as everybody knows, starts are 90 percent of the race. So we’re going to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to get out of the gate and we’ll be fine. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a long series, we’ve got 16 more races to go, and I’m excited. We’ll just take it race by race, set little goals, and go from there.

Racer X: You raced the Monster Energy Cup of course, but it’s been a long time since you’ve been on the gate at an actual supercross race, with whoops even! How’d it feel to be back?

Malcolm Stewart: It felt great! The whole feeling, everything, it’s so good. And I felt like I was the fastest guy in the whoops today. [Laughs] It was cool just to be back. I was sitting on the bike looking at all the fans and I was like, “Man, there are a lot of people here! I haven’t seen this many people here since like 2002!” There were a lot of people and I want to thank all the fans for coming out and supporting us. I had a lot of fans who were rooting me on, and that was cool too. Just take it race by race and keep building. We learned a lot tonight about the motorcycle.

Not that you’ve ever been an unpopular guy, but lately it seems like you’ve been surging in popularity. There’s a lot of Mookie hype! Is that a fair statement? Do you feel that’s true?

I don’t know! I don’t really know, I’m just a cool guy man! You tell me, you’re the one over here interviewing me! [Laughs] Something has to be right! I’m just a laid back guy. My old man always told me to treat the janitor like he’s the CEO. I’ve always done that. I’m no better than anyone and they’re no better than me. We’re all human here and we’re here to enjoy ourselves and live the lives that we do. We set goals and enjoy what we do. I’m a professional dirt bike racer giving it 100 percent, you’re a professional interviewer, you do your job right, and the fans are fans!