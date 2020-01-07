Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team manager Wil Hahn had his riders Justin Cooper and Dylan Ferrandis finish 1-2 in the 250SX West Region main event.

Christian Craig, who recently had his suspension lifted in an agreement with the FIM, competed in his first official race post-suspension. The GEICO Honda rider landed a fourth place finish but was awarded third place after Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner was penalized for his move in the main event.

JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Alex Martin finished second in his heat race and was up front early in in the 250SX West Region main event when he stalled his bike, causing him to drop to the back of the field. He fought to a tenth-place finish.

Our Steve Matthes caught up to all three after the night show.

Wil Hahn | Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team manager

Racer X: One, two. Couldn’t have gone much better for you.

Wil Hahn: No. The day couldn’t get better. One, two in each practice, won both heats, one and two in the main.

I got something that didn’t go well.

For me, today, as long as I’ve been doing this, this was like a dream.

Dylan’s start. That was about the only negative of the night.

Yeah. The heat was good, we just made a mistake in the main. Nothing we can do right now.