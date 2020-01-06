Track was brutal, right?

Really rough, like outdoor rough.

Was it just because it was soft from rain, do you think?

I think so. It started out a little notchy as far as how they built it, but it got rough. It got really rough. It was hard to keep the thing going straight.

Guys were hooking lefts and rights all the time.

The whoops were bad.

So we’ll take it?

I’ll take it and leave. You’re talking about me. I’ll take it.

Justin Bogle | 16th in 450SX

Racer X: I got to be honest, a quiet day and night for you. I don’t remember being like, “Look at Bogle!” I don’t remember, “Bogle sucks,” either. It was a quiet night for you here at Anaheim.

Pretty average throughout the day. Nighttime came around and I struggled at the things I’m good at, so if that’s the case then you’re going to have a rough night. So my starts were absolutely horrendous. I may have been dead last in the main event. My heat race wasn’t good either. To be 100 percent real with you, I rode like dog shit. So I didn’t make the best decisions I think setting-wise myself. So I got some things to figure out this week, but I’m going to figure it out because I’m not here to do that. That’s not what I’m doing this stuff for. Not overjoyed by any means, but at the same time I’m healthy. My team is very, very much so behind me. So that’s something I’m extremely grateful for. We’ll figure it out.

Good off-season for you coming in, though? You feel 100 percent, all that?

Great off-season. Honestly, I had an off-season. I’ve never had one in my career since I was an amateur. So it’s nice to come in to the first round without having to ride twice and just send it. I didn’t get the result I wanted. I think it will start showing itself as we get going. Frustrating night, but at the same time, it does me no good to freak out about it. I’ll just figure it out.

You've got more of these coming up. A little East Coast-ish type of soil, huh?

The track was gnarly. Track was super gnarly. That’s where I didn’t make a good decision. Had Popeye arms on lap two. I think I've got to be more aware of that stuff. It’s not Anaheim when Jeremy McGrath raced. That was hard pack and that was different. This stuff is like an outdoor. It’s super rutty and bumpy and choppy. So just settings stuff that I got to be better at, which is fine. I can’t put blame on anything tonight besides myself, and that’s a good thing because that just means I got to be better and I believe in myself.

You’re in a better spot than you were last year.

Amen, brother. We’ll get this thing figured out one way or another.