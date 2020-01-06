It’s safe to say that Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Blake Baggett had his best Anaheim 1 weekend ever. Not only did the recent father ride out with his four-month-old son, Braeker, during opening ceremonies, but he finished fourth in the 450SX main event. His best premier class A1 finish until then? Twelfth.
Although his result wasn't where he wants it to be, Justin Bogle is in a good place. The second Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS rider now has a year with the team (and the bike) under his belt—compared to last year when he was a late addition to the team only days before A1—and he’s been able to build off of 2019 in his first full off-season.
Our Steve Matthes caught up to bother riders after the main event.
Blake Baggett | 4th in 450SX
Racer X: Anaheim 1 hasn’t always been the greatest for you. I thought you were very, very good tonight. A quiet story. We’re going to talk about Barcia because he won, and Cooper Webb had a great day being sick. But I think underrated Anaheim 1 ride was yours. Very good. You got to be stoked.
You normally suck here.
You've got to be happy.
Doing that three-three rhythm late in the race. No one else was really doing it.
Fitness was good. You were hounding guys. You had to feel good there.
Track was brutal, right?
Was it just because it was soft from rain, do you think?
Guys were hooking lefts and rights all the time.
So we’ll take it?
Justin Bogle | 16th in 450SX
Racer X: I got to be honest, a quiet day and night for you. I don’t remember being like, “Look at Bogle!” I don’t remember, “Bogle sucks,” either. It was a quiet night for you here at Anaheim.
Good off-season for you coming in, though? You feel 100 percent, all that?
You've got more of these coming up. A little East Coast-ish type of soil, huh?
You’re in a better spot than you were last year.