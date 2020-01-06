Something old, something new, something borrowed and definitely something blue. Justin Barcia has become Mr. Anaheim 1 as of late, leading and nearly winning the 2017 race (finishing third) and then grabbing the win the last two seasons. Plus, here’s a crazy one for you stat geeks: Justin Barcia has won the second heat race at Anaheim 1 for three-straight years.

There are surely many reasons for heightened performance at the opener, probably a lot of it coming from Barcia’s proven strength in high-pressure scenarios. Motocross of Nations makes riders nervous, and Barcia has been strong in that event before. Anaheim 1 makes riders nervous, and Barcia has been strong in that event before. Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo really looked like the only two riders really pushing it hard and going for it. A lot of other riders looked like they were just in survival mode, trying to get the opener done and dusted.

With each Barcia Anaheim 1 success, a new narrative emerges. His 2017 ride didn’t result in a win, but the podium was arguably the most important result of his career. He was riding on an eight-race fill-in deal with Yamaha at the time, and desperately needed to do something to re-earn his place in the factory ranks. Putting the Monster Energy Yamaha on the box reestablished his credentials and surely rejuvenated his spirits. But the new Barcia didn’t want to go about business like the old Barcia, and he appeared much more mature and appreciative than the wild child of the past. Consider the 2017 Barcia a kinder, gentler version of the rider from the past.

He won Anaheim 1 in 2019 but has now revealed that was just a mud race.