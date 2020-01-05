Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the Anaheim 1 pits, chatting with race winner Justin Barcia and any other characters he can find at Angel Stadium. Round 1 of Monster Energy Supercross served up its usual surprises, but are they sustainable?

