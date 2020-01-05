Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Jan 11
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Anaheim Post Race Walk and Talk

January 5, 2020 11:40am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the Anaheim 1 pits, chatting with race winner Justin Barcia and any other characters he can find at Angel Stadium. Round 1 of Monster Energy Supercross served up its usual surprises, but are they sustainable?

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. 100% guaranteed and made in the USA.

Read Now
February 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now