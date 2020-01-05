The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opened last night inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia led early but a mistake cost him the lead to 450SX class rookie Adam Cianciarulo. A mistake by Cianciarulo allowed Barcia to retake the lead and claim his second straight Anaheim 1 victory.
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Cianciarulo finished second and Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, who was dealing with a sickness, finished third in the first race of his title defense.
All three riders spoke with he media after the race.
If you prefer the audio version of the press conference, you can listen below or subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. The 250SX West Region podium starts off the press conference, followed by the 450SX podium at the 12:52 mark.