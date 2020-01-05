The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opened last night inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia led early but a mistake cost him the lead to 450SX class rookie Adam Cianciarulo. A mistake by Cianciarulo allowed Barcia to retake the lead and claim his second straight Anaheim 1 victory.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Cianciarulo finished second and Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, who was dealing with a sickness, finished third in the first race of his title defense.

All three riders spoke with he media after the race.