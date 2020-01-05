Saturday Night Live: Anaheim 1

The season opener for Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship doesn’t really need any extra hype, because it’s already the most anticipated race of the year. You could, however, add even more excitement when you figure in that the most anticipated race also generally provides some of the most surprising results. Anticipation and unpredictability? You really can have it all, and this year’s opener did.

On paper this year’s edition of A1 might look routine, because it shows the same name on top for the second year in a row: Justin Barcia. Still, a Barcia win is anything but predictable, and even when he won last year’s first round it was in the mud. Outside of that he hadn’t won a 450SX since his rookie season way back in 2013. The weather was perfect in Anaheim this time, and Barcia won it again.

“To be honest last year I wasn’t comfortable on my bike at all, so that was a huge shock,” said Barcia. “I’m not saying I came here to win this race this year, but my hope was to be up there somewhere, and contend for this championship. I feel so good on my bike that I feel like I can do that. Last year, physically, mentally, I won this race but it probably wasn’t going to be my year, and obviously it wasn’t.”