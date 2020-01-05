The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opened last night inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper picked up right where they left off in the 2019 250SX East Region as the two battled back and forth all night.

While leading the main event, Forkner made a mistake and ran into a Tuff Blox at the end of a long rhythm section. He remounted his Kawasaki KX250 before going straight to the next section of the track, cutting off the turn and several seconds with the maneuver. He let Cooper’s teammate Dylan Ferrandis by before getting up to speed.

By that point, Cooper was too far ahead and the 22-year-old claimed his first career supercross main event win.

Ferrandis finished second and Forkner crossed the finish line third but was later docked two positions for his move, moving GEICO Honda's Christian Craig to third and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Michael Mosiman to fourth. Forkner was officially given fifth position. Jason Weigandt explained the ruling on Forkner earlier today.

All three riders spoke with he media after the race.