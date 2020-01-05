Defending Champion Jace Owen Wins Big In Loveland

LOVELAND, CO—The 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series kicked off on Friday, January 3rd and Saturday, January 4th for Rounds One and Two respectively. Phoenix Racing Honda Team Rider Jace Owen had an impressive showing, winning three of the four main events over the weekend. The fourth class was won by newcomer to the series, Kyle Peters (also a member of the Phoenix Racing Honda Team). Peters, and a handful of other new faces to the series, look to provide Owen with some stout competition this series.

Kawasaki Team Babbitts Riders Kyle Bitterman and Darian Sanayei both produced some solid racing and provided competition for the Phoenix Racing Honda boys, alongside privateers Gared Steinke and Mason Kerr, who both found their way to the podium this weekend.

Round One of the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series kicked off on Friday at the Budweiser Events Center.

Defending series champion, Jace Owen, kicked off the show with a first place finish in Heat One of the 250 Pro Sport class. Newcomer to the series, Kyle Bitterman, finished second in the heat, followed by Darian Sanayei in third. Heat two of the 250 Pro Sport class saw another newcomer, Kyle Peters, take first place. Veteran racer Gared Steinke took second and Mason Kerr came in third.

Heat One of the 450 Pro Sport class was championed by none other than Jace Owen. Following him was Gared Steinke in second and Kyle Bitterman in third. Heat Two mirrored the second 250 Pro Sport heat with Kyle Peters finishing in first place. Darian Sanayei took second place and Greye Tate took third.

The 250 Pro Sport Main race began and it looked as though Kyle Peters and Jace Owen would be dueling for the top spot throughout the race. During the third lap, Owen went down on a turn as he was looking to advance on Peters. Peters went on to secure the top spot of the podium for Round One in the 250 Pro Sport class. Kyle Bitterman and Gared Steinke rounded out the podium in the class. Owen ultimately finished fifth.

In the 450 Pro Sport Main, Owen and Peters were hot out the gate yet again and this race gave us a battle for first throughout all 12 laps. Owen was able to secure and maintain the lead and edge out Peters for first place in the 450 Pro Sport class. Bitterman rounded out the podium in third place.

Round Two of the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series took place on Saturday at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

Familiar faces took the top 3 spots of the 250 Pro Sport Heat One. Kyle Peters came in first, followed by Darian Sanayei in second and Gared Steinke in third. Heat Two was won by Jace Owen, followed by two new faces to the podium: Mason Kerr (2nd) and Zachary Butkiewicz (3rd).

Kyle Bitterman lead the charge in the 450 Pro Sport Heat One Class. He took first place, with Skyler Adams coming in second and Zachary Butkiewicz coming in third. Heat Two provided a little preview of the Main Race action with Kyle Peters and Jace Owen battling for the top spot. Owen edged out Peters for first place and Gared Steinke came in third.