Defending Champion Jace Owen Wins Big In Loveland

January 5, 2020 1:15pm | by:
Defending Champion Jace Owen Wins Big In Loveland

LOVELAND, CO—The 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series kicked off on Friday, January 3rd and Saturday, January 4th for Rounds One and Two respectively. Phoenix Racing Honda Team Rider Jace Owen had an impressive showing, winning three of the four main events over the weekend. The fourth class was won by newcomer to the series, Kyle Peters (also a member of the Phoenix Racing Honda Team). Peters, and a handful of other new faces to the series, look to provide Owen with some stout competition this series. 

Kawasaki Team Babbitts Riders Kyle Bitterman and Darian Sanayei both produced some solid racing and provided competition for the Phoenix Racing Honda boys, alongside privateers Gared Steinke and Mason Kerr, who both found their way to the podium this weekend.

Round One of the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series kicked off on Friday at the Budweiser Events Center.

Defending series champion, Jace Owen, kicked off the show with a first place finish in Heat One of the 250 Pro Sport class. Newcomer to the series, Kyle Bitterman, finished second in the heat, followed by Darian Sanayei in third. Heat two of the 250 Pro Sport class saw another newcomer, Kyle Peters, take first place. Veteran racer Gared Steinke took second and Mason Kerr came in third.

Heat One of the 450 Pro Sport class was championed by none other than Jace Owen. Following him was Gared Steinke in second and Kyle Bitterman in third. Heat Two mirrored the second 250 Pro Sport heat with Kyle Peters finishing in first place. Darian Sanayei took second place and Greye Tate took third.

The 250 Pro Sport Main race began and it looked as though Kyle Peters and Jace Owen would be dueling for the top spot throughout the race. During the third lap, Owen went down on a turn as he was looking to advance on Peters. Peters went on to secure the top spot of the podium for Round One in the 250 Pro Sport class. Kyle Bitterman and Gared Steinke rounded out the podium in the class. Owen ultimately finished fifth.

In the 450 Pro Sport Main, Owen and Peters were hot out the gate yet again and this race gave us a battle for first throughout all 12 laps. Owen was able to secure and maintain the lead and edge out Peters for first place in the 450 Pro Sport class. Bitterman rounded out the podium in third place.

Round Two of the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series took place on Saturday at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

Familiar faces took the top 3 spots of the 250 Pro Sport Heat One. Kyle Peters came in first, followed by Darian Sanayei in second and Gared Steinke in third. Heat Two was won by Jace Owen, followed by two new faces to the podium: Mason Kerr (2nd) and Zachary Butkiewicz (3rd).

Kyle Bitterman lead the charge in the 450 Pro Sport Heat One Class. He took first place, with Skyler Adams coming in second and Zachary Butkiewicz coming in third. Heat Two provided a little preview of the Main Race action with Kyle Peters and Jace Owen battling for the top spot. Owen edged out Peters for first place and Gared Steinke came in third.

Phoenix Racing Honda Team Rider, Jace Owen, crossing the finish line first Saturday in the 250 Pro Sport Main.
Jack Jaxson
Phoenix Racing Honda Team Rider, Kyle Peters, celebrating after a successful weekend in Loveland, Colorado.
Jack Jaxson

The 250 Pro Sport Main was another intense battle between the Phoenix Racing Team & Team Babbitts riders. Jace Owen took the top of the podium in the 250 Pro Sport Main for the first time this weekend, but as race fans could see, winning isn't going to come as easy to Owen this season as it did last year. Kyle Peters (2nd) and Gared Steinke (3rd) were the other two on the podium with Owen. Third place was decided between Steinke and Kyle Bitterman, when Bitterman was docked a lap after cutting a corner on the start (still under review with the AMA). 

A new face to the podium and the series came to light in the 450 Pro Sport Main on Saturday Night when privateer Mason Kerr took third place overall. Kerr came out strong and edged out Darian Sanayei (4th) and Kyle Bitterman (5th) for the final spot on the podium. Jace Owen and Kyle Peters put on another exciting battle for the top spot in the class, with Owen crossing the finish line first, followed by Peters in second.

After the first two rounds of racing, Jace Owen leads the series over Kyle Peters by one point.

450 Pro Sport (1/3/2020)

FinishRiderMachine
1Jace OwenHonda
2Kyle PetersHonda
3Kyle BittermanKawasaki
4Gared SteinkeKawasaki
5Darian SanayeiKawasaki
6Mason KerrKawasaki
7Gaige DemarsKTM
8Skyler AdamsKTM
9Greye TateKawasaki
10Zachary ButkiewiczSuzuki
11Kameron BarboaYamaha
12Franky MartiniYamaha
13Brandon BremanKTM
14Andrew McNultyKawasaki

250 Pro Sport (1/3/2020)

FinishRiderMachine
1Kyle PetersHonda
2Kyle BittermanKawasaki
3Gared SteinkeKawasaki
4Darian SanayeiKawasaki
5Jace OwenHonda
6Mason KerrKawasaki
7Gaige DemarsKTM
8Skyler AdamsKTM
9Kameron BarboaYamaha
10Greye TateKawasaki
11Franky MartiniYamaha
12Keaton MccalipKawasaki
13Scotty MillerHusqvarna
14Zachary ButkiewiczSuzuki

450 Pro Sport (1/4/2020)

FinishRiderMachine
11. Jace Owen, HondaHonda
22. Kyle Peters, HondaHonda
33. Mason Kerr, KawasakiKawasaki
44. Darian Sanayei, KawasakiKawasaki
55. Kyle Bitterman, KawasakiKawasaki
66. Gared Steinke, KawasakiKawasaki
77. Skyler Adams, KTMKTM
88. Gaige DeMars, KTMKTM
99. Mathew Breman, YamahaKawasaki
1010. Greye Tate, KawasakiKawasaki
1111. Zachary Butkiewicz, SuzukiSuzuki
1212. Ayden Nyland, SuzukiSuzuki
1313. Kameron Barboa, YamahaYamaha
1414. Franky Martini, YamahaYamaha

250 Pro Sport (1/4/2020)

FinishRiderMachine
1Jace OwenHonda
2Kyle PetersHonda
3Gared SteinkeKawasaki 
4Kyle BittermanKawasaki 
5Darian SanayeiKawasaki 
6Mason KerrKawasaki 
7Zachary ButkiewiczSuzuki
8Greye TateKawasaki 
9Mathew BremanYamaha
10Kameron BarboaYamaha
11Keaton MccalipKawasaki 
12Bryant DeboardKTM
13Skyler AdamsKTM
14Gaige DemarsKTM

AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1Jace OwenHonda96
2Kyle PetersHonda95
3Kyle BittermanKawasaki81
4Gared SteinkeKawasaki78
5Darian SanayeiKawasaki74
6Mason KerrKawasaki72
7Gaige DemarsKTM57
8Skyler AdamsKTM57
9Greye TateKawasaki55
10Zachary ButkiewiczSuzuki50
11Kameron BarboaYamaha49
12Franky MartiniYamaha32
13Mathew BremanYamaha28
14Keaton McCalipKawasaki23
15Bryant DeboardKTM11
16Ayden NylandSuzuki11
17Brandon BremanKTM10
18Scotty MillerHusqvarna10
19Andrew McNultyKawasaki9

For more information about upcoming Kicker Arenacross events visit our website at www.arenacrossusa.com. To buy tickets to upcoming races click here.

Privateer Mason Kerr, in the 450 Pro Sport Main on Saturday Night.
Jack Jaxson
Team Babbitt's Rider, Kyle Bitterman, being interviewed by FS2's Kristen Beat.
Jack Jaxson
Privateer Gared Steinke, racing in Round Two.
Jack Jaxson
