Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner led early at the 250SX West Region opener for Monster Energy Supercross, but a mistake while under pressure from Justin Cooper sent Forkner into the Tuff Blox on the side of the track.

“I didn’t land right on them [tuff blocks], I just scraped my pegs until I stopped," explained Forkner in the press conference. "I knew Justin would get by me, I didn’t know who was in third and fourth. Dylan got me, but I was just trying not to fall down. The bike shot to the left. If I would have turned around I would have been facing the track—I could see guys coming down the rhythm lane. I entered the track, I thought in a pretty safe way, and I let Dylan go back around. I slowed up. In those situations it’s hard to know the right thing to do. It was just a quick decision, I thought I made the right decision, but that answer will come from higher up than me.”

Forkner crossed the finish in third, but the decision really did come from up above, as race officials penalized Forkner two spots. He now is officially listed as fifth, with GEICO Honda's Christian Craig moving from fourth to third, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Michael Mosiman credited with fourth.