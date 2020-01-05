Anaheim 1 Highlights
January 5, 2020 12:45pm | by: Jason Weigandt
Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo battled for the 450SX win at the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross, with Cooper Webb salvaging a podium on what could have been a bad night. You can watch highlights below.
Justin Cooper notched his first career supercross win by taking Anaheim. He got past Austin Forkner, who got tangled in the tough blocks while leading and ended up cutting the track, resulting in a two-position penalty. Defending 250SX West Champion Dylan Ferrandis took second.