Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Jan 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 18
Anaheim 1 Highlights

January 5, 2020
Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo battled for the 450SX win at the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross, with Cooper Webb salvaging a podium on what could have been a bad night. You can watch highlights below.

Justin Cooper notched his first career supercross win by taking Anaheim. He got past Austin Forkner, who got tangled in the tough blocks while leading and ended up cutting the track, resulting in a two-position penalty. Defending 250SX West Champion Dylan Ferrandis took second.

