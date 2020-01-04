It’s been 245 days since the 2019 Las Vegas Supercross finale so we figured it would be helpful to recap some of the biggest news and headlines since then. If you’re already up to date with these highlights then you’re all set for tonight. But for those that may have missed them, here is our reminder on what’s happened since May.

Musquin’s Knee Injury

The biggest off-season news was Marvin Musquin’s knee injury in December. Marvin had just started riding again (following a crash and bad strain on his knee at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship finale in August) when, according to an Instagram post, he overjumped while at the team test track and had a hard impact on his legs, specifically his left knee. He said in the post that he had would need surgery and the team announced he would miss the entire 2020 supercross championship. The team has announced they will not fill Marvin’s spot on the team. He is expected to race the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Yesterday at the pre-race press conference at Angel Stadium, team manager Ian Harrison said that although Musquin isn’t racing, he’s still being paid by the team and bringing on another rider onto the team isn’t an easy task. Harrison said the team would need to then find the right rider that gelled with the team and the bike and then pay said rider as well. He said right now the team’s main focus is putting all of their energy into defending 450SX champion Cooper Webb.

Reed’s 2020 Farewell Tour

At the AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia, Chad Reed announced the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship would be his last full season as a racer. While Reed isn’t coming in at the 2017-championship level version of himself, he’s still going to give it his all every weekend—both on the track and in the pits afterwards. Following his injury at the Seattle Supercross last year, we weren’t sure what Reed’s plans were. But the stubborn racer could make his 250th main event start tonight and although he did mention yesterday in the press conference that he will not race all 17 rounds of 2020, he is going to get the farewell tour he deserves.