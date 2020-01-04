Race Day Feed: Anaheim 1

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the season opener in Angel Stadium of Anaheim. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It’s finally here. After weeks and weeks of bench racing, asking questions, and arguing, the first gate of the season is set to drop this evening, unleashing a highly anticipated season of 2020 Monster Energy Supercross. We’ve been going over the different scenarios that could play out this season for weeks, and there’s still no shortage of things to think about. However, the time for talking and debate has ended—today is all about action. Today Cooper Webb begins his 450SX title defense, Jason Anderson launches his campaign to regain what was once his, and Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen will once again attempt to take the first step toward the elusive 450SX championship that has somehow eluded them both for so many years. And with so many other riders like Adam Cianciarulo, Blake Baggett, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Barcia, Justin Brayton, Malcolm Stewart, Zach Osborne, Dean Wilson, Chad Reed, and plenty more all set to play their part in tonight’s two-wheeled battle, the stage is set for one hell of an opener.

The track tonight’s action will unfold on looks good too. There’s only one triple, which leaves more mileage for things like rhythm lanes and whoops, and there’s a sweeping left-hand sand section immediately following the over-under structure (the track doesn’t go under the structure tonight.) There are two whoop sections too, one of them long and one of them medium. The medium section, which consists of about nine whoops, looks like it has whoops that are a little bigger than the longer section, which goes from roughly first base all the way to the right field foul pole. There are a few different options in the track’s four different rhythm lanes, and it’ll be interesting to see what options the guys start settling on. Untimed practice is just getting underway, so be sure to check back soon for an update on what’s happening here at the opener.