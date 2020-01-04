The gentleman in the sport coat behind the podium at the front of the crowded Knothole Club inside Angel Stadium of Anaheim, California spoke reverently about Eli Tomac. He called out the facts that over the past decade, pointing out that Tomac has won more races than anyone he has lined up against over the last three years.

He just hasn’t won the Monster Energy Supercross Championship. At least not yet.

Despite having claimed a total of 23 victories over the last three years, Tomac, through bad timing, bad luck, or even bad decisions, has just not been able to nail down what is arguably the most prestigious motorcycle racing championship in the world.

“Absolutely I’m here to win this championship,” declared the 27 year-old back in the Monster Energy Kawasaki pit area following a brief press day riding session on what will be Saturday night’s race track. “I mean the focus for this new season has been to just go in healthy, right? That’s half the battle, getting here healthy. The past two supercross seasons have consisted of a lot of wins for me, but it has also consisted of a lot of inconsistency. I’m trying to be a new guy that way, but it’s always easier said than done. I would love to make a statement here and try to get a win at Anaheim 1. I’m going in here with a very good base. I’m going in solid.”