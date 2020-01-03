This week, we said goodbye to the 2010s. The last ten years painted several pictures of the ever-changing landscape that is professional motocross and supercross. It is most likely that the ‘10s will be remembered as the decade of the Ryans for the shared efforts of Ryan Villopoto and Ryan Dungey taking the 450 class by storm. However, I wanted to break the decade down further and see what the stats tell us about what occurred in American motocross and supercross between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2019.

Some of these statistics may surprise you, as they did for me when compiling it all. But what I think we can draw from this list is how much parity we did experience in just ten years’ time. The swing in dominance between both 450 and 250 classes made the last decade truly a great one to be a fan of the sport. So, what were the biggest finds of the decade?

Tomac Tops the Decade

After grabbing every race from the 2010s, there were a total of 585 opportunities for victory in that time frame. There were of course 120 overall wins available in both 250 and 450 motocross and there were 170 wins available for 450 supercross. In 250 supercross, a few years of two main events being ran at the season finale along with the East/West Showdown brought the total win opportunities to 175.

When all was said and done, Eli Tomac was the man with the most total wins when you combine everything. With 24 wins on a 250, and 50 wins on a 450, Tomac amassed 74 wins in the decade. Surprisingly, that number just barely beats out Ryan Dungey who had 73 total wins. The difference of course, is Tomac raced the 250 class from 2010-2013 before joining Dungey in the 450 class for 2014 onward. Dungey spent all seven and a half years of his time racing in this last decade in the 450 class. Regardless, it’s crazy the tally ended this close after 585 races being ran!