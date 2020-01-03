Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer

Film: Jason Crane

Edit: Jason Crane

The 250s may be the undercard of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but they often produce the best racing and the most drama. Adding to the excitement is the chess match teams play by waiting until the final moments to announce which riders will race which region. Who will be best in the West and the beast of the East? Journalist Jason Weigandt, former factory mechanic Steve Matthes and former pro Jason Thomas break it down in the final episode of the Monster Energy Racer X Supercross preview for 2020.

EPISODE 1