Racerhead #1

Among the 23 riders who did show up were Team Suzuki's Tony DiStefano, the AMA 250 Motocross and Inter-Am Champion, and he dominated all three motos (the format was what we today call "Triple Crown") with ease. Finishing second was Gaylon Mosier on a Maico, and third went to Tommy Croft on a Honda. The only 125 in the field turned out to be two-time AMA 125 National Champion Marty Smith. He actually turned the fastest lap of the night on it, but it seized on him while he was running second in the final moto. There was also a 250cc support race, won by Don "Killer" Kudalski on a Honda CR250M, as well as a 125cc High School race won by a kid from El Cajon you may have heard of: Broc Glover.

Were the American Motocross Finals a success? Depends on who you ask. Goodwin felt they were, and the teams that attended liked the format, but they didn't like the idea of doing a one-off, non-sanctioned race like the '75 Anaheim MX Finals. So for 1976, Goodwin made a deal with the AMA: The race would be sanctioned but wasn’t a part of what was finally being called the AMA Supercross Championship. And it would still take place in December, nearly five MONTHS after the last round of the SX series. So how did the 1976 AMA schedule look? Supercross was up to nine rounds, AMA Pro Motocross would be a wallet-busting 20 rounds (almost all single-class events), and the Trans-AMA Series would again be ten races, as well as those same two USGP rounds at Carlsbad and Mid-Ohio. All of it would be run after the March season opener at Daytona, just after the Florida Winter-AMA Series ended.

However, by the time calendar pages turned all the way to December 1976, much had changed in American motocross and supercross. Seemingly out of nowhere, Bob "Hurricane" Hannah erupted out of the high desert, winning the Florida Winter-AMA Series on his Yamaha, then toppling Marty Smith to win the AMA 125 National Championship. He even gave Roger De Coster hell in the Trans-AMA Series. When that last series ended and it was time to head back to Anaheim for one last race, Hannah said no. He wanted to be paid up-front start money since the race was not a part of his Yamaha contract. Soon other riders were talking about a boycott. Goodwin had an AMA sanction for the race after all, but it just wasn't an actual part of any AMA series, and Hannah was contracted by Yamaha to ride AMA races. Goodwin thought he'd won, but Hannah still refused to line up. The race went on without him.

There’s another interesting note. The Anaheim '76 race was reformatted to what was the first of what we now see in AMA Supercross: a 20-lap main event after qualifying the field through heats and an LCQ. (They called it a "C Class" format—not sure why.) The total purse? $20,000. Marty Smith showed up this time on a 250 works bike and would end up winning, with his veteran teammate Pierre Karsmakers second in his last race on a Honda. Third went to Husqvarna rider Kent Howerton. The 1976 Anaheim race is in The Vault right here.

But it still did not count in the final tally of points for the 1976 AMA Supercross Championship, just as the 1974 and '75 Los Angeles Coliseum races that Goodwin promoted did not count for AMA series points either (though the '74 race was part of the old Inter-Am Series). Here's what Anaheim '76 looked like in Cycle News—that's the King Kong jump in the middle, made out of scaffolding and plywood!