How to Watch: Anaheim 1

How to Watch Anaheim 1

January 3, 2020 11:05am

Round 1 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 4, in Anaheim, California.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from Angel Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 1 beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV | Online Schedule

Anaheim 1

- Anaheim, CA

* all times
QualifyingJanuary 4 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
2020 SX Season Preview (Encore)January 4 - 9:00pmon nbc-sports
Night ShowJanuary 4 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports
Night ShowJanuary 4 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2019 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC379
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO361
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France350
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany319
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA290
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France226
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL211
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK180
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL168
5Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA149
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL193
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY180
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO152
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador148
5Alex Martin Millville, MN139
Full Standings

Other Info

Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. PT
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. PT

Tickets

Get tickets to the opener here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

