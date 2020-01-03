Round 1 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 4, in Anaheim, California.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from Angel Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 1 beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV | Online Schedule