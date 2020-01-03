Round 1 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 4, in Anaheim, California.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from Angel Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 1 beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for the opener.
TV | Online Schedule
Anaheim 1
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Qualifying
|January 4 - 1:00pm
|on
|2020 SX Season Preview (Encore)
|January 4 - 9:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 4 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 4 - 10:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2019 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|379
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|361
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|350
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|319
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|290
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|226
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|211
|3
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|180
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|168
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|149
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|193
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|180
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|152
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|148
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|139
Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. PT
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. PT
Tickets
Get tickets to the opener here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.