HEP Motorsports Suzuki Signs Ryan Breece For Supercross

January 3, 2020 3:45pm | by:
HEP Motorsports Suzuki Signs Ryan Breece For Supercross

Before Christmas, HEP Motorsports Suzuki announced that new signee Max Anstie would need surgery on his ankle, keeping him out of the opening rounds of the season. It hasn’t been announced when Anstie will return but the team has announced the signing of Ryan Breece for the entire 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Last year Breece spent time with the CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha on a YZ450F. He finished 22nd overall in the 450SX standings, when he recorded three straight 14th-place finishes to finish out the championship. During the off-season, Breece raced overseas where he won several races, including the Stuttgart Supercross in the ADAC (Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club) German Supercross series.

