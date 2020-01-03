I spoke with Jeremy McGrath last week about both the 2020 250SX East and West Regions and he was basically singing your praises about making a run at a title this winter. Good guy to have in your corner, eh?

That’s good. At least I know that people think that I can do good. I do too. It’s just doing it, you know? I feel like I can do what I did last year. I don’t think it matter who I’m racing as long as I just do what I did last year.

Yeah, if it wasn’t for the nasty knee injury, the entire year could have potentially gone your way, huh?

Yeah, the knee is good. I mean it’s not the same that it was before, but they never are. It’s as good as it’s going to be. It feels good and it doesn’t bother me much at all unless I do a really long run or something. Other than that, it’s pretty solid.

A far as preparation with the bike, the team as well as your physical and mental conditioning, do you guys feel on-point? All things considered rolling into Angel Stadium tomorrow, is everything where you want it to be?

Honestly, I didn’t think we were going to be able to make the bike a lot better than last year because it felt so good. The bike was just really dialed. We just went a little bit stiffer for this season. That’s a good sign because the bike needs to be stiffer when you’re going faster. I’m not heavier than I was last year. If anything, I’m lighter, so that’s a good sign that the bike is stiffer. Hopefully I’m going faster! That’s pretty much all we did, really. I tried a bunch of different stuff and didn’t really jell with it and ended up settling for going with a stiffer bike than what we had. And the updates they did to the motor – whatever Mitch did to the motor – are really good. It was good last year. I think it’s a little better this year. I think the main thing for me is handling, but we’ve got that dialed. I think the bike is good and I feel good.

Obviously the races need to be run, but early on here in January, how are you sizing up your competition for 2020?

I mean I don’t really know 100-percent who is running each coast yet, but [Dylan] Ferrandis will be fast. He was fast last year. I feel like him and Adam [Cianciarulo] were the only guys last year that kind of had the speed to hang with me. They beat me at Atlanta. I don’t think Atlanta was my best race. I watched some of the races and at Atlanta I looked like I was riding tight. At other races last year, I was just better and faster. I feel like I could have hung with those guys better than I did at Atlanta. At Atlanta I was off. I just remember that night and I didn’t have the greatest day leading into the night show. Ferrandis will be good this year. He’s champion, but honestly, other than that, I just feel stronger than everybody else – even him and Adam. If Adam wouldn’t have thrown it away there at the end, he would have won the championship last year. It was kind of similar to me, so I feel good. Honestly? I don’t really care who I am racing. It doesn’t matter. I just have to show up and be the fastest. Obviously, there is going to be easier coasts, but I just have to be the fastest guy. Period. I feel good.