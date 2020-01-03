The Buildup

Nothing in our sport quite compares to the pressure and anticipation Anaheim 1 has. For months, it’s been the only thing on a lot of minds throughout the paddock. It’s not just the first race of the season, it’s the sellout crowd, the fact that much of the field is still healthy, and it’s the ire that a new season has finally arrived. Some riders will take the path of just making it through this round healthy. As the old saying goes, “You can’t win the championship at round one, but you can certainly lose it.” But walk away with a win this weekend at Angel Stadium, the whole industry will be talking. For the best riders in the world, it’s time to shake off the nerves and drop the gate. -Kellen Brauer

The Wild, Wild West

Dylan Ferrandis is set to defend his 2019 250SX West Region Championship, but he’ll have a new challenger in his path. With title rival Adam Cianciarulo jumping to the 450SX class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki trots out Austin Forkner on the West this year. Forkner won five races last season before injuring his knee in a brutal crash in Nashville. In essence, we now get to see maybe the two best 250 supercross riders battle on one coast this season. Forkner has a chip on his shoulder and Ferrandis has a target on his back. Who wins? Well, that’s why we go racing. -Brauer

Tomac and the A1 Curse?

It’s hard to call Eli Tomac not winning the season opener a curse, but his 2018 crash out of the lead was so strange that it sure doesn’t hurt the argument. Whether it’s been bad starts or safe riding, the rider with the most supercross wins in the last five years still hasn’t punched off A1 on his stat sheet after six years of trying. Tomac has 27 career wins now, far more than his competitors around him, so why has A1 always slipped through his grasp? In his 450 class debut in 2014, he crashed heavily with Jake Weimer at A1 and missed a chunk of the season because of it. Then he crashed in 2015 as well and finished the main event in 20th. He picked up a fourth in 2016, then had a massive arm pump issue and dropped from second to fifth late in the 2017 race. He finally snagged his first A1 podium last year with a third behind Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen. Tomorrow night is his seventh A1 as he looks to start the season on the right foot. -Brauer