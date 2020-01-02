THOR MX Announces Sponsorship of Red Bull KTM in MXGP

In 2018 KTM and De Carli decided to continue their team contracts till 2022, making MXGP 2020 the 11th season for the racing relationship. De Carli, looks to be on top in 2020. “It will be a long and demanding season, but we have a very strong Team… So our expectations for 2020 are to be on the Top. We are working hard to be ready… We look forward to be on track,” De Carli said.

Prado dominated the 2019 season walking away with his second FIM MX2 World Championship but he will be facing different challenges going into 2020 as he heals from his injury. “We are very sad about Jorge's injury, everything was fine and the riders were already working very well for next season,” De Carli said. “Jorge's crash did not change ours and his expectations, to make a good rookie season in MXGP.”

Cairoli, who suffered a dislocated shoulder at the 2019 MXGP of Latvia and stepped out of the championship fight to recover, will start the 2020 MXGP season March 1 at Matterley Basin Winchester, United Kingdom, while Prado is still unsure when he will be back on the bike and is focused on his rehabilitation. “We have to wait few weeks to know the timing of his comeback, but Jorge is showing all his strength and optimism and has already begun rehabilitation,” said De Carli.

