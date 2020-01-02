One big key to a successful fantasy night is getting all eight riders on your team into the main event. I know that sounds obvious, but you would be shocked at how difficult it really is. If you just picked eight factory riders, your odds are pretty good, though your score won’t be much to write home about. With that method, if everything went perfectly, your maximum score each weekend would be 208 (26 points x8 riders). That’s not a bad score but considering the winner of the Pulpmxfantasy.com in SX scored an average of 257.5 (wow), and a high score of 306, you’ll just be middle of the road every time. That’s the genesis of fantasy frustration. To do well, risks must be taken. With risk comes the chance of epic failure (hence the soda and popcorn toss). There will be nights where the stars align and you can approach 300 points, but there will also be nights where your entire team is laying in a pile of shrapnel in the first turn and you end up with 120 points. Like I mentioned, though, getting eight riders in the main event is always priority #1.

Let’s take a look at a few fantasy rider choices, shall we? I will try to share my best insight on why to pick said rider or why caution might be wise.

250SX

Dylan Ferrandis: This will most likely be my all-star pick. Coming off the crazy 2019 250SX West title, he is experienced, healthy, and ready to defend. With his 1 handicap, if he finishes in the top two positions, he will score the maximum of 26 points.

Jeremy Martin: With an all-star handicap of 4, J-Mart might be attractive for many. Only needing a top five finish for max points, he’s a fairly safe bet. I think I will play the “show me first” game after missing a year and a half of series racing. If he performs at A1, he will be on my radar moving forward.

Mitchell Oldenburg: One of the biggest boom or bust options in fantasy, Oldenburg is flat out scary to pick. He is capable of a podium finish at any given time but he’s also very capable of ruining your night. All you need to do is go back and watch his Las Vegas heat and LCQ races from last season and you’ll understand.