John Short didn’t have a lot to work with in 2019. In fact, there were plenty of times when he didn’t even know who was going to serve as his mechanic on the weekends! Yet somehow, he still managed to put in some great results. Despite missing the first two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Short finished fifteenth overall in the 450 Class standings and even took seventh overall at Spring Creek. In 2020 he’ll be back, but with the backing of a new team, Team Manluk/K&R Racing. We caught up with Short to see how things are coming together for the upcoming season.

Racer X: It’s getting to be crunch time, A1 is just about here. How’s the prep going for the new season?

John Short: Prep is going pretty well, I’ve been riding the 450 a lot and we’ve gotten it pretty dialed in. It just keeps getting better and better. The guys at Merge Racing have been working pretty closely with me to get the suspension dialed in. I won’t actually be racing A1. I’m going to race A2 and maybe another one. My main focus is 250SX East. I do want to do a couple 450 races though because I’ve been riding it a lot. I can kind of use it as a warmup for 250 East.

Where are you doing all your training and prep?

When I’m working and doing suspension testing and all that stuff I’m up at Compound 77, right across the Red River in Thackerville, Oklahoma. I also ride in Shawnee, Underground MX, and Blake Wharton has a supercross track he lets us ride. So we’ve got four or five different options and different terrains. We try to ride a little bit of everything.