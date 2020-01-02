450SX

Max Anstie – Ankle | OUT

Anstie will miss a big chunk of the season after undergoing surgery to repair an aggravated ankle injury.

Marvin Musquin – Knee | OUT

Comment: Musquin will miss the entire 2020 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross after undergoing surgery to repair knee damage suffered in a crash before the season.

Joey Savatgy – Foot | OUT

Comment: Savatgy broke his heel during practice at the AUS-X Open and is expected to miss most of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. In the meantime, Fredrik Noren will fill in for him.

Dean Wilson – Hip | IN

Comment: Wilson crashed big at the Monster Energy Cup and sustained a dislocated hip. He’s back on the bike (and Instagram), and while he isn’t quite at race pace yet, he plans on lining up at A1.