There might not be another rider on the gate who appreciates his job more than Zach Osborne, but that's what a titanic career journey through Europe and back to the U.S. will do to a man. In this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt asks Zach about his 2020 prospects, then dives deeper into topics like training, motivation, and appreciation. This is a longer version of the text interview posted earlier this week. Why is Zach, now 30, less burned out than riders five years younger than him? You'll find out here.

