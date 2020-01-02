Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Jan 11
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Osborne the Sleeper

Exhaust Podcast Osborne the Sleeper

January 2, 2020 12:30pm
by:

There might not be another rider on the gate who appreciates his job more than Zach Osborne, but that's what a titanic career journey through Europe and back to the U.S. will do to a man. In this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt asks Zach about his 2020 prospects, then dives deeper into topics like training, motivation, and appreciation. This is a longer version of the text interview posted earlier this week. Why is Zach, now 30, less burned out than riders five years younger than him? You'll find out here.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Read Now
February 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now