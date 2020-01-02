Yesterday Dean Wilson returned to Instagram, where he teased a YouTube video of him giving away a 2020 Husqvarna TC 65 to one lucky youngster. Today, he announced he will in fact lineup this weekend at Anaheim 1.

“I took 2 1/2 Months off the IG and we are back. I will go into more of that at a later time but sometimes you need to just disconnect and work on yourself mentally, physical and even spiritually... Atleast I did,” the caption began. “I have been on the bike for 2 weeks and to even think that I will line up at A1 is an accomplishment in itself.”

Wilson suffered a hip injury during qualifying at the Monster Energy Cup in October and not much has been heard about him since then, as the popular rider deactivated his Instagram account.

This hip injury is not the first big injury Wilson has suffered throughout his professional racing career, but in the post he says this injury took an extreme toll on him both mentally and physically.

“This injury has been so gnarly in so many aspects. I told my close people when I got injured that this was it. Enough was enough and I was done. But also this was the worst pain of my life...”

Wilson was putting together his own effort at the beginning of 2019—where he led the first 14 laps of the main event before finishing fourth—but the team brought him back officially after Jason Andersonsuffered an injury during the week leading into the Oakland Supercross. This summer he signed a deal with the team to remain on the team through 2020.

