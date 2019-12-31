Watch: Christian Craig's Anaheim 1 Vlog Series, Episode 1

Episode 1 of 5 | PERSEVERANCE

In anticipation of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series opener, Christian Craig looks forward to a new start. Two thousand nineteen was filled of obstacles for the professional racer so more than ever, Craig is looking forward to having a clear mindset this season. In this 5 part series, follow Christian along to see what it’s like the week before the biggest race of the year, Anaheim 1 at Angel Stadium.